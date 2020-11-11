South Africa

KZN cops in court for extorting R3,000 from man during cigarette ban

By Staff Reporter - 11 November 2020 - 14:25
Police arrived at the man's home and allegedly forced him to pay R3,000, accusing him of selling cigarettes under the national lockdown.
Police arrived at the man's home and allegedly forced him to pay R3,000, accusing him of selling cigarettes under the national lockdown.
Image: 123RF/Evgeny Dorganev

A warrant officer and two police constables who accused a resident of selling cigarettes when this was banned under lockdown - and then allegedly forced him to part with R3,000 - have appeared in court for extortion.

Detectives from the provincial anti-corruption unit in KwaZulu-Natal arrested the trio - aged 50, 34 and 28 - on Monday. They appeared in the Verulam magistrate’s court on the same day.

“Their arrest came after the complainant alleged that on the night of June 12, the three police officers stationed at Phoenix arrived at his place of residence and accused him of selling cigarettes,” police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said on Wednesday.

“They forced him to pay R3,000 and also took his cigarettes to the value of R14,000.

“The three suspects were identified and placed under arrest. They were each granted bail of R2,000 and the matter was remanded to January 15 2021.”

At the time of the alleged incident, when the country had moved to level 3 of the national lockdown on June 1, restricted sales of alcohol were permitted but the sale of tobacco remained prohibited.

TimesLIVE

Former SAAT chair Yakhe Kwinana adamant she did not receive any kickbacks from suppliers

Former SAA Technical board chair Yakhi Kwinana on Saturday was adamant she did not receive any kickbacks from a supplier that was doing business with ...
News
2 days ago

Hawks arrest three home affairs officials on corruption charges

Three home affairs officials including one who demanded a R10 000 bribe from an undocumented foreign national in Jane Furse, Limpopo were arrested by ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrant explained
Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
X