WATCH | ‘Like Christmas’: Liquor stores overrun after fake alcohol ban voice note shakes confidence in government

“It was like Christmas!” said Eric Matondo, manager of Harley's Liquor in Cape Town, the morning after a spike in booze sales on Tuesday afternoon.

“People were buying box wine, champagne, spirits, beers, cider, everything. I had to send our driver to pick up more stock this morning.”

Matondo said the panic-buying was mainly as a result of a voice note which circulated on Tuesday saying that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation and reinstate the booze ban.

“I heard the booze ban rumour from my neighbour across the road who came and told us, and then I heard it on the radio,” said Dante Zwaan. “Of course it will spread like wildfire as people are scared of losing their chance to buy alcohol, like the last time Cyril did it.

“I believe because of the lack of trust in government, people are just freaking out, which leads to panic buying,” said Werner Lots.