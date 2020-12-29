South Africa

WATCH | SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned

By Emile Bosch - 29 December 2020 - 07:53

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a return to level 3 lockdown for SA during an address to the nation on Monday evening. The lockdown sees the return of the alcohol ban among other revised restrictions.

FULL SPEECH | 'We have let our guard down and are paying the price': Ramaphosa

This is traditionally a time of festivity and celebrating. Unfortunately, for us here in South Africa and for others around the world, there is ...
News
15 hours ago

A surge in coronavirus cases had led the National Coronavirus Command Council to revise the restrictions. 

Indoor and outdoor social gatherings are also prohibited under the new lockdown regulations.

An emotional Ramaphosa urged South Africans to exercise caution against the virus and take responsibility. 

“There will come a day when this pandemic will be over. On that day, we must be able to look one another in the eye and say: ‘We gave it our all, we each played our part, we worked together as one nation, and we prevailed,'" he said. 

The level 3 lockdown regulations will be revised on January 15 2021.

