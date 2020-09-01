Shocking stats on gender-based violence during lockdown revealed

The effect of lockdown on gender-based violence (GBV) has been laid bare by a researcher who collected data from every support call centre.

The government GBV and femicide command centre alone recorded more than 120,000 victims in the first three weeks of lockdown, said Rose Gawaya, a gender adviser at the Social Policy Network.

By mid-April, in Tshwane alone, the call centre was receiving between 500 and 1,000 calls a day.

Vodacom's support call centres saw a 65% increase in calls “from women and children confined in their homes seeking urgent help” after lockdown began.