Chaos at Beitbridge 'could have been avoided': Road Freight Association

The delays at the Beitbridge border post in recent weeks, during which some people died, should never happen again, the Road Freight Association said on Monday.

The association said since the department of health removed a requirement for truck drivers to be tested for Covid-19 at Beitbridge, the queues of traffic had reduced significantly - from 20km long to less than 5km over the past three days.

Four truck drivers and a female bus passenger died during the congestion experienced at the border post between SA and Zimbabwe and there were numerous cases of drivers who collapsed due to heat and a lack of water while waiting to cross.

The association said though queues had reduced significantly, the situation was not fully resolved.

“We are relieved that the queues are far shorter, but the crisis is not over yet. The deaths could have been easily avoided,” said the association's CEO Gavin Kelly.