Change drinking habits, SA
SA needs more campaigns encouraging responsible drinking as we have a bad relationship with alcohol that has become a concern.
Just a few days after the ban on alcohol sales was lifted, three metro police officers died in a head-on collision with the car of a man while chasing a suspected drunk driver...
