SA needs to have a conversation about alcohol: Zweli Mkhize on possible Covid-19 resurgence

The government does not yet have a basis to implement restrictions on mass gatherings, or the sale and consumption of alcohol, despite the increasing number of Covid-19 infections.

This was revealed by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday evening. He was addressing the media on the country's response and readiness to deal with a possible second wave of the virus.

He said SA had not yet reached a second wave but the government had identified areas of concern and where interventions were needed the most.

He was certain alcohol had a “negative contribution” and adverse impact on the country's health system during the pandemic.

Mkhize said many things would need to be balanced before consideration of an alcohol ban being reintroduced.