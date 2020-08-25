South Africa

'Fake news': Mthembu slams claims Ramaphosa will speak tonight & that booze ban is back

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 25 August 2020 - 16:57
The presidency has poured cold water on speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be addressing SA on Tuesday night and that the booze ban would be reinstated.
The presidency has poured cold water on speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be addressing SA on Tuesday night and that the booze ban would be reinstated.
Image: iStock / Jonathan Austin Daniels

The presidency has poured cold water on speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address SA on Tuesday night — and that the booze ban would be reinstated.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: “It’s not true that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight. It [is] equally not true that the NCCC/cabinet has taken a decision to disallow the sale of alcohol. This is all fake news.”

Voice notes and text messages were circulating widely on Tuesday, claiming that the booze ban would be brought back. The messages led to a public outcry, and to some people rushing to alcohol outlets to stock up.

Asked for comment, acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: “We make announcements when the president is going to speak. We haven't made such an announcement.”

DA MP Dean Macpherson also squashed the rumours, saying he had contacted the department of trade & industry, which he said confirmed that the speculation was untrue.

The messages were also spread to restaurant owners, who also confirmed the claims were untrue.

“We have received confirmation from a reliable sources that the news about the alcohol ban being reinstated is untrue. We urge everyone to act responsibly during this time and avoid spreading unsubstantiated statements that simply cause panic,” said Ashton Naidoo of Mooney Ford Attorneys, on behalf of the Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa).

TimesLIVE

'If alcohol was consumed only at home, they would not have died': Bheki Cele on metro police deaths in Tshwane

Police minister Bheki Cele, who supported the suspension of alcohol sales during the  lockdown, expressed anger on Monday at the death of Tshwane ...
News
1 day ago

Government slams alcohol abuse after rise in deaths and arrests in level 2

The government has come out strongly against alcohol abuse, following several booze-related crashes and arrests in the days after the controversial ...
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X