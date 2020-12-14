EC mayors aim to keep revellers off beaches
Provinces batten down the hatches to curb Covid-19
The government is racing against time to control the second wave of Covid-19 infections during the festive season as fears grow that the situation could get out of hand.
With the festive season officially kicking off on Wednesday, provinces that have seen a spike in infections are scurrying to mitigate the spread. ..
