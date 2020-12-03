President Cyril Ramaphosa imposes lockdown on Port Elizabeth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a regional lockdown in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, greater Port Elizabeth and surrounds, which came into effect from midnight, in an effort to curb the resurgence of Covid-19 hotspots.

Ramaphosa who addressed the nation on Thursday night said other regions in the Eastern and Western Cape, namely the Sarah Baartman and the Garden Route districts, which have recorded spikes in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks, will be closely monitored and a decision will be taken on how to respond to growing infections.

He said minister of heath Dr Zweli Mkhize will soon visit the two areas to assess the challenges brought by the spread of the deadly virus.

The president said SA recorded over 4,400 new infections on Wednesday which is the largest daily increase in infections since mid-August. He said the total number of hospital admissions had skyrocked to over 5,8000 nationally and was also on an increase.