Moving to level 2 lockdown doesn't mean virus is gone

On Saturday August 15, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the good news that the country would be moving down to lockdown level 2. Right from lockdown level 4, the instances of the perception of Covid-19 as a problem has been fluctuating.



Honestly, after some time, we all got tired and weary of the lockdown situation. Even the most introverted of us needed a fresh breath of air and it got to a point that we all could do with a hug from that “stranger neighbour”...