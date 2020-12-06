Tourists abandon Port St Johns as rowdy revellers take over

On occasion, residents and guests also hear gunshots, but there is no sign of the police, who cannot get through the traffic jam outside the taverns and bottle store on the beach.

Now accommodation owners are left with no option but to warn potential guests of what to expect, and even then, many visitors demand their money back after one night.

More often than not, these guests leave before their checkout date and go elsewhere.

Real estate in the immediate area is plummeting.

To illustrate, a beautiful house overlooking the beach and bay that would fetch millions of rand in any other SA town has been on the market for more than two years. No-one wants to live there.

Second Beach is in all other respects a beautiful spot: cerulean water, safe swimming spots dotted along the bay and good fishing adjacent to the pristine Silaka Nature Reserve.

Even the road from the N2 to Port St Johns is new, giving no indication that one is in fact heading to an unkempt and lawless town.