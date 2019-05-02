Election officials making plans to ensure bad weather doesn't halt voting

The Electoral Commission is working with disaster management teams to ensure natural disasters, similar to floods that affected two provinces last month, do not affect voting.

Last month Durban and Port St Johns were hit by floods which claimed more than 70 lives and damage of more than R1bn.

In a media briefing on Thursday, commissioner Mosotho Moepya said rehabilitation work was under way in the affected areas.

He jokingly said since the Electoral Commission CEO was a priest, they were praying for good weather on the voting days.

"We have plans to work with disaster teams in provinces and with the police to enable us to get to voting stations that are inaccessible.