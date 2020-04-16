Prison officials fear for their families' lives amid Covid-19 outbreak

The families of correctional services officials staying at the East London and Port Elizabeth's St Albans prisons fear for the lives of their children, after at least 27 officials and 56 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19.

The department of justice & correctional services has confirmed cases at the two Eastern Cape facilities, and also at the Worcester prison in the Western Cape.

Three officials who stay within the two facilities' houses told Times Select this week that only officials and inmates have been tested, a claim confirmed by the department.

The two facilities have more than 800 single and family houses where officials stay with their families.

“Only officials were tested. Our families were not tested. Some people have refused to be tested and nothing is being done,” one official said.

The number of inmates testing positive for Covid-19 at East London Correctional Centre had increased to 56 cases by Thursday morning, while no inmate has tested positive at St Albans.