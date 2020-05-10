Western Cape to Eastern Cape cross-border Covid-19 infections up to 137

The number of people who travelled from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape that have tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 137, HeraldLIVE reported.

This represents 57 more cases of people who have tested positive after entering the province through the Tsitsikamma and Aberdeen provincial borders during the grace period of inter-provincial travelling.

The majority of the new positive cases are in OR Tambo, Buffalo City Metro, Amathole and Graaff-Reinet.

This has contributed to the province's number of confirmed cases being 1,078 as of Saturday night.