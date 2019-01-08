Eastern Cape a sleeping tourism giant for SA

I consider myself an unofficial tourism ambassador for South Africa. I love the whole country and I take time to travel and explore many places I've never been to before.

The Transkei Wild Coast remains closest to my heart because that's where I was born. Even there, I still discover new places that take your breath away because of its natural beauty.

During this past festive season I visited Mpumalanga's Lowveld. The state of the R36 between Lydenburg and Machadodorp is beyond shocking. We took it, thinking it was the shortest route to the N4 - something that turned out to be a mistake. I also visited Coffee Bay, Presley's Bay on the Ngqeleni coast and Mngazi River Mouth in Port St Johns.

Sadly, there's a common problem. Roads are shocking. The road to Mngazi is tarred in patches, gravel and potholes.