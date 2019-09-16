Chippa donates house to Eastern Cape family after firing coach Clinton Larsen

The Moni family of 14, lived in a single room mud structure which measures 20m2.

But on Monday the family's fortunes turned for the better when they were handed over the keys to their new solid structure home - built using alternative technology.

The village was among those affected by the floods that left a trail of destruction, when over 200mm rainfall was recorded, in April.

The keys to the house were handed to the widowed Macacisile Moni, 61, who could not contain her joy of owning her first solid home.

“I have never been to heaven but today it feels like I’m in heaven. This is the happiest day of my life,” said Macacisile, as she wiped tears from her face.

“When it rains I would ask my children to go seek shelter at the neighbours’ homes as I feared that this house would collapse on us. I would say to them, ‘it would be better if I’m the only one who dies inside this house’,” said Macacisile, who shares her house with her brother, her eight children and four grandchildren.

Their other dwelling, a mud rondavel, was washed away by heavy rains.

The house was donated by Eastern Cape born Mpengesi whose company Chippa Holdings built it using green crete technology - which uses recycled waste, binding chemicals and other materials to create environmentally friendly building materials.

Sisulu thanked Mpengesi and said using alternative building technology was crucial for the government’s house building programme going forward.

Sisulu assured Moni that the title deed for the house will be registered in her name and encouraged her to look after her new home.

The mud structure - with its walls cracked and a collapsing roof - stood in stark contrast to the spanking new house.

Mpengesi announced that his Chippa Holdings will be donating 90 houses to the poor all over the country.

“We will build 10 homes per province. This is my way of giving back as I know hardship…having lived in a shack in Cape Town while working as a security guard,” said Mpengesi.