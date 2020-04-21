Funeral parlour workers test positive for Covid-19

The Majola village is considered the epicentre of the virus in the OR Tambo district.

On Saturday, the provincial health department said two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Majola. Six people — all members of the same family — have already tested positive for the virus after attending the funeral.

A total of 269 people, of which 198 were tested, were screened on Friday.

Mfolozi Funeral Parlour owner Nocawe Makiwane told DispatchLIVE on Monday: “The employee who went to Majola village tested positive, along with our receptionist, who deals with walk-ins.

“All the other employees in the business are now anxious. They don't know what to do and I've been trying to get information from the health department, but to no avail.”

Makiwane said after the provincial government appealed for people who attended the funeral to come forward, she swiftly alerted the authorities that her parlour had conducted the funeral service.

That led to her Port St Johns branch being closed.

She said health authorities instructed her to disinfect the premises, which she did on Friday.