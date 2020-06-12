'Face masks are choking and giving us headaches'

A grade 12 teacher at Mtweni Senior Secondary in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape, said the two hours she spent in class felt like a lifetime.

"I sweat a lot and feel like I am dying. I also experience a headache because I don't get enough oxygen. I wish there can be a way to make teaching easy for us because one wonders what will be the complications of this in a long run," said the 38- year-old teacher.

A teacher at St James High in Cofimvaba, also in Eastern Cape, said it would be better if the department provided them with face shields.

"Having the mask on while teaching is unpleasant; you feel like you are suffocating. We are still on week one, what will happen after a month from now? It also causes headaches. I don't even want to talk about the sanitiser that leaves one's hands dry," he said.

Dr Nontobeko Mbatha, a pathologist, said there was nothing the teachers could do as it is a must to wear a mask.

"They just have to work around the challenges and we understand that these are not unique. The virus spread via droplets and because the teachers must speak louder in front of the class, chances of them releasing spittle, at regular intervals, are high. When you are speaking louder the droplets will travel far," she said.

Mbatha said it was not wise to use face shields alone because of the spaces at their edges.

"[Face shields are] good to prevent one from touching their face. But a shield should be used with a mask.

"And when using a cloth mask people should make sure that it's a three-layer mask as the one layer cotton mask is not so safe," she said.