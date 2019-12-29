Two arrested for murder of Eastern Cape spaza shop owner

Eastern Cape police have arrested two men after a 52-year-old spaza shop owner was shot dead in Port St Johns on Saturday.

Two other suspects are still being sought by police.

The incident occurred at Green’s Farm at about 9am on Saturday.

“It is alleged that four armed men arrived at a container used as a spaza shop by the deceased and randomly opened fire, killing him instantly.

“Police and the community police forum members gave chase and two of the suspects were arrested and a 9mm pistol with five rounds was confiscated,” police said, adding that two suspects had managed to flee the scene.