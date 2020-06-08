Port Elizabeth's popular Stanley Street strip hammered by restaurant closures

Once a trendy, bustling hub where foodies would congregate, Port Elizabeth’s Stanley Street is reeling as restaurants close for good because of the crippling national coronavirus lockdown.

At least five restaurants in the once-vibrant precinct are shutting up shop, with fears more will follow, reports the Weekend Post.

Though some business owners in Stanley Street and adjacent Bain Street said the restaurant industry in the area will never be same again, others are hopeful this is not the end of what was the heart of dining in Richmond Hill and beyond.Asada on Stanley Street was among the first to close, with owner Mark Oosthuizen permanently shutting its doors in May.

Also closing shop are Two Olives, Flava on Bain Street, Bourbon on Bain and CJ’s on Stanley, on the corner of Stanley and Bain streets.

Flava owner John Burger said the business had been feeling the pinch even before the hard lockdown because of the restricted hours and numbers implemented in the run-up to the measure. The ban on alcohol had worsened the situation, he said.