Eastern Cape premier and health MEC disagree on testing corpses for Covid-19

Mabuyane said: “We are saying all deaths, even if due to other conditions, must be tested so we know those left behind are safe. We have many people who die at home due to comorbidities. People must be tested, even if it is posthumous.”

However, in an interview Gomba told DispatchLIVE there were “not enough” testing kits in the province.

“There is no province that has its own test kits. There will never be enough kits. People die while they are waiting for tests or they die at home. There is no one who says the death is from Covid-19 because the person has not been tested.

“After funerals we get people who come forward with symptoms, suggesting the person buried could have been positive. That does not give us the correct provincial Covid-19 statistics,” she said.

Mabuyane said the province was recording 2,000 new cases daily.

“We are now reaching a point where people will not bury their loved ones with others. We will no longer be talking about 50 people at funerals. People will be buried by children and siblings. We have already received complaints from funeral parlours that they are being overwhelmed.

“We are the second highest after Gauteng, and even above the Western Cape, with daily stats, so this shows the infection rate is galloping somehow.”