Desperate villagers drink with pigs despite water tank deliveries

Despite the delivery of more than 4,000 water tanks to assist drought-stricken communities during the lockdown, people in some parts of OR Tambo district still have no option but to drink from the murky streams they share with their pigs, dogs and cows.

Natural ponds are drying up, and sometimes the dirty water in dongas is the only option for drinking purposes, SowetanLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE reported.

The publication reported this week that 4,308 water tanks have been made available to communities in the Eastern Cape, with priority given to water-scarce areas.

The province was declared a drought disaster area in October last year.

In remote villages in the OR Tambo area, residents, who said with bitterness they are only remembered at election time, are desperate for water tanks to arrive.

District authorities insist they are doing everything in their power to ensure that all those without taps are provided with water tanks or temporary piped water.