Association probes 'posts for cash' scandal among medical students

The South African Medical Association says it will launch an investigation into allegations that medical interns are paying huge amounts of money to swap hospital placements.

Sama chair Dr Angelique Coetzee said on Monday that apart from being unethical and unfair, doctors are duty-bound to provide medical care to those who need it and not to those who they want to provide it to — whether it be in areas or hospitals that suit them.

The Weekend Argus reported that some students were offering financial incentives of thousands of rand to swap hospital posts with other students, while some attempted to auction placements to pay off student loans.

The publication reported that the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were among the most coveted spots for final-year medical students to fulfil a two-year internship followed by a year of community service before they can become fully fledged doctors.

Students were said to be willing to pay as much as R100,000 for placements at their preferred hospitals.