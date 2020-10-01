Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith to appear in court for graft this morning
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith has handed himself over at the Alberton police station and is due to appear in the Palm Ridge court on charges of corruption on Thursday morning.
Smith is expected to be charged for corruption after allegedly receiving R617,000 from Bosasa via a company he owns and for security upgrades worth R40,000 at his home...
