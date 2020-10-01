Former ANC MP Smith used his position to shield Bosasa from scrutiny - state

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith allegedly used his position as chairperson of the correctional services committee in parliament to shield Bosasa from scrutiny.

In its indictment against Smith, who is charged with fraud and corruption, the state alleges that he was in a quid pro quo relationship with Bosasa where they paid him “both for what he would do and for what he would not do while serving in his position as a member of parliament”.

Smith was the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on correctional services which has an oversight role on the department of correctional services.

He is being charged with corruption and fraud for which he was granted a R30,000 bail at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm Ridge.

The state alleges that Smith was paid at least R800,000 in services and tranches of money between 2014 and 2016 for protection against concerns raised by the committee he chaired relating to Bosasa’s contracts with the department of correctional services.

Bosasa received four contracts with the department of correctional services between 2004 and 2006 to a tune of R1bn for nutritional services, access control, fencing and television.

A report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in 2009 found there were acts of corruption in a manner the contracts were awarded.