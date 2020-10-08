Arrests of corrupt officials should be televised, says DA's Makashule Gana

While the Hawks' wave of high-profile arrests continues to make headlines, DA Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana feels that the arrests of alleged corrupt officials should be televised.

Gana said the public deserve to see the alleged “crooks” when they are being taken away, adding that they should be made to wear a different colour prison uniform.

“The arrests of the corrupt must be broadcast. The people deserve to see the crooks,” he said.

“I so wish there could be a different colour overall for the convicted - I think lime green.”