Thales SA says there is no evidence to charge it for scheme to bribe Jacob Zuma

The Pietermaritzburg high court must rule on whether Thales SA is an “unfortunate unfair casualty” of the more than decade-long process to prosecute Jacob Zuma, or if there is enough evidence to charge the French arms company for allegedly participating in a scheme to bribe the former president in return for his influence and protection.

Judge Mahendra Chetty, judge Anton Van Zyl and Alsa Bezuidenhout on Monday reserved judgment in the review application of racketeering charges against Thales SA.

Thales wants the court to set aside the decision to charge it for racketeering because the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) lacks the evidence to charge it.

While Thales attempted to distance itself from the 783 corrupt payments made to Zuma from convicted Durban businessman Schabir Shaik, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told the court that Thales was not only aware that Shaik was financing the former president via a “retainer”, but worked with Shaik to bribe him to protect the arms manufacturer from an investigation into the multimillion-rand arms deal.