Angelo Agrizzi's posh Fourways mansion auctioned for R9m

Controversial former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's plush Fourways mansion was auctioned for R9m on Thursday.

High Street Auctions auctioned the five-bedroom house, which boasts en-suite bathrooms in every bedroom, via a virtual bidding session.

While the minimum price was set at R5m, the very first bid was for R9m. While it might have been expected to be fought over from there, it wasn't the case — as this was the only and, therefore, winning bid.

The auctioneers told TimesLIVE that the family trust now needed to decide whether they accepted the R9m offer or not.

The 1,220m² home, situated on the prestigious Helderfontein Estate, is an entertainer's dream, with ample space and scenic views. It also has a large gourmet kitchen with quartz-stone finishes. Outside, it has a water feature, a landscaped garden and a saltwater swimming pool.