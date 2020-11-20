Segone out on bail after magistrate expressed fear for his safety
Local ANC dismisses claims council speaker is a thug
The name of Robert Khaya Segone elicits mixed reactions in the small farming town of Delmas in Mpumalanga.
To some, the controversial speaker of the Victor Khanye local municipality is a hero who has helped fight alleged corruption, while to others he is a feared "bully" who allegedly uses a vigilante group to attack his opponents...
