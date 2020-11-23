Ramaphosa praises 'Mama Action' Nomvula Mokonyane's ANC work

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has praised Nomvula Mokonyane, the party's head of organising, for the work she has been doing in rebuilding the party.

Ramaphosa was addressing ANC structures in Rustenburg as part of the party's national working committee visit to North West on Monday.

The ANC's NEC had decided that the process of party renewal and branch activity would continue, even during Covid-19, especially in provinces like the North West where it was facing “enormous challenges” and is led by interim structures.

The aim was to stabilise the organisation, starting at branch level, revealed Ramaphosa.

“I want to commend Comrade Nomvula and the comrades who are working in organising, who, truly and truly have been keeping the fire of the ANC burning through the organising department,” said Ramaphosa, urging the audience to applaud Mokonyane.