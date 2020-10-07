Cigarettes 'exported' from SA during lockdown never got out: report

While tobacco companies in SA have denied being behind the large number of cigarettes available on the black market during the country's lockdown, a new report claims that the industry may indeed have had a hand.

When SA moved to reduced lockdown levels in May, the tobacco industry reached an agreement with the government that it could continue to produce cigarettes — but only for export. At the time, the sale, transport and distribution of tobacco and related products had been controversially outlawed.

But a Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime report has uncovered that at least 66% of cigarettes earmarked as “exports” did not make it out of South African borders, or did not reach their intended destination.

“Destination countries included neighbouring Namibia and Lesotho, as well as Mali in West Africa and Syria. In the case of the former two countries, not only were fewer cigarettes recorded as imports than were listed as exports from SA, but the number of cigarettes marked for these countries far exceeded their per capita consumption of the product,” the report states.