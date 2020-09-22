Corruption Watch sees whistle-blower reports spike during pandemic

“The reports we receive provide a snapshot of the graft that has manifested in every sphere of government, with the complicity of the private sector, and encompassing multiple sectors in our society.

“The destruction wrought by corruption is silent but deadly, and it is most often the poorest in society who are brutalised by the actions of these corrupt individuals,” said Ncala.

Corruption Watch said close to 2,000 people blew the whistle on corruption during the first half of 2020, an increase of more than 400 reports received compared to the same period last year.

Bribery featured in 31% of complaints received by the organisation, and these were specifically about police corruption.

“During the lockdown, officers seemed to act with impunity in both their behaviour and extraction of favours — patterns that also featured in 29% of allegations relating to abuse of power,” said Corruption Watch.

For the second consecutive year, police corruption at 13% led in terms of overall complaints received by the organisation.

“Whistle-blowers express their despondency and consternation with the police service in an assortment of allegations, which principally highlight brutality, inconsideration and inhumanity towards the public, and a lack of regard for law and order that officials and officers display,” said the report.