WATCH LIVE | Angelo Agrizzi's posh Fourways home set for auction, bids to start at R5m

Angelo Agrizzi's posh Fourways home set for auction, bids to start at R5m
The luxurious Fourways, Johannesburg, home of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is set to go under the hammer on Thursday afternoon.
Bidding for the five-bedroom house, which boasts en suite bathrooms in all of the bedrooms, will start at R5m.
The auction is being conducted by High Street Auctions and will be held virtually.
Situated on 1,220m² on the prestigious Helderfontein Estate, the house is an entertainer's dream with ample space and scenic views. It also has a large gourmet kitchen with quartz-stone finishes. Outside, it has a water feature, a landscaped garden and a saltwater swimming pool.
Pictures shared by High Street Auctions showed how Agrizzi had a taste for the finer things in life, with high-end finishes throughout.
Speaking to TimesLIVE ahead of the bidding, auctioneer Jeff van Reenen confirmed that the house was registered under the Agrizzi family trust and that it had been the official residence of Angelo Agrizzi.
Though pictures showed the expensive furniture and blurred photos of the Agrizzi family placed around the home — including a caricature drawing of Agrizzi in the study — Van Reenen confirmed that the house was currently empty.
Quite a few people had expressed interest in the home, he said.
Van Reenen predicted the house could sell for anything between R8m and R10m.
“The house is absolutely immaculate. No expense was spared. The buyer could even move in tomorrow,” said Van Reenen, adding that “he had never seen anything like it”.
He said that many buyers were now looking at securing property outside the city and Fourways, which lies on the outskirts of the city, was a prime location.
“It is a very popular area for buyers. This house is in an estate, it's out of the city and with a lot of people working from home these days, the fact that it has fibre connectivity also makes it a plus,” he said.
Pam Golding, which had last year listed the house on its website, had described it as a “characterful French-themed architectural style, with every modern convenience and environmentally friendly perk”.
The sale for the house was, however, later withdrawn - after the Sunday Times started asking questions about Agrizzi selling the posh pad. At the time, it was said that Agrizzi, who had just given explosive testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture, was planning on leaving SA for Italy.
Agrizzi however, quashed those talks as untrue, saying he had just been planning a holiday there.
Around the same time the house was listed for sale, Agrizzi had reportedly been selling many of his other prized possessions.
These included some of his Ferrari memorabilia which was carried on several social media sites. Items such as books, model cars, helmets, children's bicycles, electric-powered chairs, flags, steering wheels and a model Formula One car were among the listed items.
In his testimony before the commission, Agrizzi had alleged that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson allegedly paid bribes to government officials to secure contracts worth billions.
His testimony also revealed how he had been complicit in the bribes, which ultimately led to criminal charges being brought against him.

