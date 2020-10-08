WATCH LIVE | Angelo Agrizzi's posh Fourways home set for auction, bids to start at R5m

The luxurious Fourways, Johannesburg, home of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is set to go under the hammer on Thursday afternoon.

Bidding for the five-bedroom house, which boasts en suite bathrooms in all of the bedrooms, will start at R5m.

The auction is being conducted by High Street Auctions and will be held virtually.

Situated on 1,220m² on the prestigious Helderfontein Estate, the house is an entertainer's dream with ample space and scenic views. It also has a large gourmet kitchen with quartz-stone finishes. Outside, it has a water feature, a landscaped garden and a saltwater swimming pool.

Pictures shared by High Street Auctions showed how Agrizzi had a taste for the finer things in life, with high-end finishes throughout.

