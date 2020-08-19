Traffic cops bust for soliciting bribes - The price? R100 to R2,000

Two Limpopo provincial traffic officials were convicted of corruption by the Tzaneen magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

They are Mabogo Tshifhelimbilu, 43, and Nhlamulo Shivambu, 34, the Hawks said in a statement.

During December 2017 the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team, in collaboration with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) embarked on an operation dubbed Siyabangena aimed at addressing corrupt activities by traffic officials, said Captain Matimba Maluleke.