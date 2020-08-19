South Africa

Traffic cops bust for soliciting bribes - The price? R100 to R2,000

By Staff Reporter - 19 August 2020 - 10:36
Two crooked traffic cops have been convicted of soliciting bribes to drop fines for speeding motorists.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Two Limpopo provincial traffic officials were convicted of corruption by the Tzaneen magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

They are Mabogo Tshifhelimbilu, 43, and Nhlamulo Shivambu, 34, the Hawks said in a statement.

During December 2017 the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team, in collaboration with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) embarked on an operation dubbed Siyabangena aimed at addressing corrupt activities by traffic officials, said Captain Matimba Maluleke.

Tshifhelimbilu, Shivambu and 11 other traffic officials stationed at Tzaneen and Bolebedu "were arrested for receiving gratifications ranging from R100 to R2,000 from motorists who contravened the Road Traffic Act, particularly those who were caught exceeding the speed limit".

All implicated officials were granted bail on different dates after their court appearances.

Five of the officials have already been convicted and sentenced.

Tshifhelimbilu and Shivambu have been remanded in custody after their bail was withdrawn pending their sentencing on August 25.

TimesLIVE

