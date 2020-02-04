ANC on drive to create ethical leaders

The ANC's political school is racing against time to induct party leaders who could stand for election in the next elective conference.

David Masondo, who heads the OR Tambo School for Leadership, yesterday said they wanted to ensure they take all national executive committee (NEC) members through their courses by the next elective conference in 2022.

The political school was established last year as part of resolutions taken at the ANC's 54th national conference.

The conference resolved that in order to be eligible to stand for positions, party leaders would have to go through at least 70% of the school's modules.

The aim of the school is to produce ethical leaders who are also critical thinkers.

"We are hoping that in the next conference, no one should be elected into the NEC having not done these courses in line with the decision of the NEC itself. If that doesn't happen it means that we are reneging on a decision that was basically taken," he said.