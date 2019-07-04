ANC government must build a capable and trustworthy state

Gauteng premier David Makhura delivered his state of the province address at the start of the sixth administration.

The ANC has run the province for 25 years, just as it has been at the helm of national government.

At the start of every subsequent ANC administration, listening to the state of the province and of the nation addresses, it is easy to get the impression that it is always a new political party taking over.

The ANC needs to disabuse itself of the thinking that it will fix the economy when it is breaking, rather than building the state.

State-led development and economic planning is a pipe dream, because this requires a capable state, run by a professional and ethical bureaucracy, with a political leadership that is accountable and transparent and respects the rule of law.

The ANC runs national government, runs eight out of the nine provinces and a majority of the country's 278 municipalities, yet governance under the ANC is disjointed, incoherent and dysfunctional.