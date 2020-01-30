ANC cadre deployment done to the detriment of entire country

Why is the ANC's cadre deployment policy such a contentious issue?

And why has the ANC national executive committee's decision to introduce qualification criteria for its public representatives led some to think the governing party will do away with the policy?

If the ANC recognises the damaging effects of its cadre deployment policy to governance performance and service delivery, why does it insist on retaining it?

The ANC's practice has been highlighted over the years as the primary cause of the dysfunctionality of state institutions and entities.

Notwithstanding the calls to do away with it, the ANC is unlikely to heed such calls.

Cadre deployment is core to the governing party. The trouble with its model is that it places loyalty to the party - or to the different factions vying for ascendancy - above competence and capability.

Moreover, it has given greater influence and prerogative to politicians and diminished the role and responsibility of public officials carrying out the administrative functions of the civil service.

It has also diverted the public administration from implementing policies and regulations, as codes of conduct and good ethical practice would require, to disbursing state resources to garner political support and gain influence over party structures.

The political functions of those who hold political office and those who hold administrative office should be distinct from each other, although functioning in a complementary fashion.

A good example in the local government context is the role of the mayor as a political head and the role of a municipal manager as head of the administration.

There should be no undue interference from the politician in the functions of the administrator.