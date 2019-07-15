WRAP, DAY 1: Masina calls state capture inquiry 'an embarrassment' as Jacob Zuma camp regroups

ANC Ekurhuleni chairman and the city's executive mayor Mzwandile Masina on Monday took a swipe at the Zondo commission, calling it "an embarrassment".

Masina was speaking at a rally in Parktown, Johannesburg, following former president Jacob Zuma's inaugural appearance before the commission of inquiry into state capture. Also on the podium with Zuma were Supra Mahumapelo from the North West, former communications minister Faith Muthambi and Des van Rooyen, who had a controversial brief stint as finance minister.

Masina said the commission was too incompetent for the taxpayers' money paid to fund its day-to-day operations.

"We are here as peace-loving South Africans who fought for democracy and justice to support our former leader comrade, Jacob Zuma, who has agreed with the commission to appear before them," said Masina.

"And we have seen how disorganised that commission is. They are an embarrassment to the money we are spending in that commission. We must send a strong message.

"We have confidence in the commission, but they cannot serve papers on time [and] they hijack people in the platform to speak about things that they have not seen - including asking our leaders to speak about administrative things. We must say shame on that commission."

Masina was addressing a crowd of Zuma supporters in a park near the commission venue, before Mahumapelo took to the stage to also sing the praises of Zuma.

Mahumapelo launched a long-winded praise-singing monologue about what he called Zuma's "achievements" during the "so-called nine wasted years" as head of state.

Among those, claimed Mahumapelo, was an infrastructure rollout amounting to more than R1-trillion, saying it was "the first time" in the history of our country.

He then went gung-ho about Zuma improving life-expectancy in the country and expanding the distribution of anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs) distribution following the era of so-called "Mbeki denialism" on Aids.

Mahumapelo said that the ANC tripartite alliance, including the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the SA Communist Party, was "more united than ever" under Zuma.