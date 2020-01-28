South Africa

'So, Ace, what about corruption then?' Derek Hanekom hits back at Ace Magashule

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 28 January 2020 - 12:39
When ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule criticised Tito Mboweni for not toeing the party line, Derek Hanekom, pictured, intimated that the party would be better served if it rather concentrated on 'corruption, bribes, nepotism and gatekeeping at branch level'.
Image: Russell Roberts

Another day, another exchange of heated words involving ANC leaders.

The party's national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom recently appeared to take shots at Ace Magashule, after the secretary-general indirectly took a jab at finance minister Tito Mboweni for his tweets on an ANC resolution to nationalise the Reserve Bank.

Speaking at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Port Shepstone on Sunday, Magashule warned party leaders against making comments that fly in the face of ANC resolutions.

“The ANC has a collective leadership. Once the ANC has taken a decision there is no leader in the history of the ANC who will go out and take his own position and say the national conference, the national executive committee is dumb for taking those decisions.

“I have never talked about any names, but I am just saying to members of the ANC, wherever they are, those who don’t respect party decisions taken by the highest decision-making body, whoever you are, how important you are, it is not important, because the ANC believes in collective leadership,” Magashule was quoted saying.

Responding, Hanekom said: “That's fine,” before listing things he thought should be “harshly dealt with”.

“Like corruption, contracts in exchange for bribes or any form of favour, nepotism, gatekeeping at branch level ... " he said.

In 2019, Magashule was linked to state capture and was accused of allegedly receiving money from the Guptas.

He, according to former economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana in the Free State, admitted receiving monthly payments of R1m from Rajesh Gupta to help further his family’s business interests, SowetanLIVE sister publication the Sunday Times reported.

