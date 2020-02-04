Give Patrice Motsepe a break, he's much more than his Trump comment

Within minutes of the story breaking about Motsepe's "flattering" conversation with Trump, I started receiving texts, calls, and emails from friends and folks from just about everywhere.

I confess, I was a bit surprised when I read the report.

But, I chuckled and moved on. Let me add, I've been equally surprised that this exchange between Motsepe and Trump at Davos has continued to be the subject of comments and commentaries.

As someone that lives with the reality of Trump 24/7, this falls so far down on the Richter Scale of Crazy, it's not worth a mention.

For those who are so bent out of shape by this, I have a few questions. At the end of the day, what would you have had Motsepe do? Given Trump a piece of his mind?

Trump has already made it clear he doesn't think much of Africa. A hostile conversation between Motsepe and Trump certainly would have resulted in some choice tweets, at the least.

Or, perhaps, he should have walked past Trump and ignored him. Well, that would have been in bad form. Quite frankly, that sounds like something Trump might do.

Did Motsepe go a little overboard in this passing conversation with President Trump? Even he's admitted as much. At the end of the day, as South Africans would say, "it's no train smash".