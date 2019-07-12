Would today's leaders make the same sacrifices as the Rivonia trialists? - Motlanthe

Would people in leadership positions be willing to sacrifice their lavish lives for the good of the people?

This was a question posed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe who delivered a keynote address at the 56th anniversary of the Rivonia treason trial at Liliesleaf in Sandton on Thursday.

Motlanthe said that the Rivonia trialists, who were arrested while plotting a struggle to fight against the injustices of apartheid, made sacrifices which ultimately led to the freedom enjoyed by many today. These leaders included former president Nelson Mandela, Andrew Mlangeni, Ahmed Kathrada and others.

“We must ask ourselves whether we do indeed live and conduct ourselves consistent with the ethos and values that defined the Rivonia trialists and their peers,” he said.

Motlanthe said that during the trial, these leaders had decided that they would not appeal the court’s decision if it led to imprisonment as they wanted to send out a political statement.