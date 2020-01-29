DA will never put Bobani in government again — Zille

Focus has to be on coalitions that ‘are driven by values’ as DA and UDM negotiate.

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday, DA party federal council chair, Helen Zille said the DA will "never put Mongameli Bobani in government again".

The DA's talks with the UDM are already embroiled in uncertainty. The UDM has demanded that the DA apologise to former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Bobani as part of its conditions for coalition talks.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has stated that for talks to proceed, the DA should hand over a copy of a PwC report that was commissioned by erstwhile DA mayor Athol Trollip to investigate corruption-accused Bobani while he was in charge of the public health portfolio in the city. Holomisa believes the report will prove Bobani’s innocence.

Coalitions will dominate the political landscape after the next elections and the DA will have to be strong and stable to effectively manage such arrangements, Zille said.

While it is unlikely that the DA will get 51% of the vote in the next general elections in 2024, the ANC could drop below 50%. The DA is in talks with the UDM, a former coalition partner in Nelson Mandela Bay, to establish a working relationship.

However, coalitions have proven to be problematic. After the municipal elections in 2016 several political parties joined forces to elect DA mayors in hung municipalities, including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.

The collapse of the DA-led coalition rule in Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay illustrated the fragility of such coalitions. The DA is also set to lose control of Tshwane.

However, she said, the future of SA lies in coalitions.