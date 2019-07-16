Malusi Gigaba checks in to listen to Jacob Zuma at state capture probe

Former minister of finance, public enterprises and home affairs Malusi Gigaba just arrived at the state capture inquiry for the last leg of former president Jacob Zuma’s evidence for the day.

Gigaba joins other Zuma allies including Ace Magashule and Des van Rooyen at Tuesday's proceedings.

Ajay Gupta 'had nothing to do with what happens in government' - Jacob Zuma

The Gupta brothers had nothing to do with deciding appointments to government.

This is according to former president Jacob Zuma, who at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday denied that any member of the Gupta family had knowledge of who would be appointed or fired from his cabinet during his tenure as the head of state.

Zuma was responding to allegations made to the commission by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who last year claimed that she was taken to the Gupta family's Saxonwold home in 2010 under the assumption that she would be meeting Zuma.

She claimed that while she was at the house, Ajay Gupta offered her the public enterprises ministerial position in exchange for doing the family's bidding once she entered cabinet.

She said that when she became agitated Zuma appeared from the next room and ushered her out of the house.

"Ajay Gupta was not part of government, he was not part of people who would be consulted ... he should not have known," Zuma told the commission.