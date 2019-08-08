Cyril Ramaphosa or not, he who pays piper will want to call the tune

Revelations that President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign received hundreds of millions of rand to win over delegates at the ANC's 54th elective conference shines the spotlight on the influence of money in politics.

The question that arises is, if Ramaphosa's campaign received around R440m in donations, how many millions did the other campaigns, in particular that of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, receive?

The ANC's statement in respect to leaked emails detailing Ramaphosa's direct involvement with fundraising for his campaign (which he previously denied), states: "To date the ANC has not had a policy on how to deal with internal campaign mechanisms or raising of monies by individual members or groupings involved in such efforts."

For decades, the ANC has stuck to the narrative that its members do not campaign for positions. Indicating interest in leading the party has been frowned upon and discouraged in public.