The best way to nail public officials who have looted public funds and aided state capture with impunity was to use the tax system.

This was instead of merely the using the criminal justice system‚ which took forever to bite.

This is the view of former president Kgalema Motlanthe‚ who was addressing the media in Parktown on Monday in his capacity as chairman of the ANC OR Tambo School of Leadership.

The school was outlining its programme of action for the year.

Motlanthe said the school‚ as much as it attempted to create a politically conscious ANC cadre‚ was not the silver bullet for the ills bedeviling the governing party.

General members of society who are not card-carrying members of the ANC were also invited to enroll in the OR Tambo school to be taught modules which related to democracy and the country's constitution‚ to enable them to hold their leaders accountable.

The school‚ among other tasks‚ has set itself out to educate ANC national executive members on the values‚ ideology and strategic objectives of the organisation.

Motlanthe was asked what must happen to his comrades who stand accused of looting public funds and aiding state capture‚ which collapsed several institutions of democracy during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.