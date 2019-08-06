Checkered history of ANC funding

There is no political organisation in SA that the ANC fears the way it fears the PAC. PAC leaders also know ANC shenanigans like they know the palms of their hands.

The Freedom Charter ANC of 1958 has a checkered past, from its inception and the way it came to power in 1994.

The inclusion of money into politics started with Nelson Mandela in the run up to the 1994 elections. Mandela went all over the world fundraising for the ANC and himself.

The ANC was also financed within the country probably by the same people who donated R200m to Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

Those who are complaining now did not see anything wrong with corrupting the political process through money when it was done by Mandela. It was wrong then and it is wrong now.