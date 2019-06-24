Induction programme arms ANC deployees with ethics, values

Following numerous public outcries on the questionable conduct of some ANC leaders in government, the party's MPs and provincial legislatures spent the past three days being lectured on ethical leadership.

The leaders, who attended the ANC’s political school - OR Tambo School of Leadership - were also workshopped on the necessary values, information, knowledge and skills.

This was revealed by the school's principal David Masondo following the induction workshop which ran from June 21 to 23.

"This first leg of workshops intended to be rolled out across provincial legislatures is designed to deepen understanding of the ANC as it sets out to advocate for activist parliaments in the context of the agenda of renewal," Masondo said on Monday.