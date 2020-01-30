'Hands off student leaders', Union says

The South African Union of Students has issued a stern warning to vice-chancellors not to suspend student leaders who participate in protests.

The warning came yesterday after allegations that at some universities student representative council members have been threatened with suspension.

Saus spokesperson Thabo Shingange said they had noted "regrettable measures" taken by some vice-chancellors to try and stop protests.

"We are not afraid to run a campaign to unseat any vice-chancellor who suspends SRC members as a means of avoiding accountability and protecting corruption. We will expose them," Shingange said.