NWU campus closed as violent protests hit varsities

Student protests are spreading across the country as the SA Union of Students (Saus) intensifies the call for a national shutdown at public universities.

North West University (NWU) in Mahikeng was forced to close as result of violent protests. Yesterday, students were told to vacate the Mahikeng campus and it is not clear when they will return.

Saus announced the national shutdown of public universities on Monday, citing complaints about fees and historical debt.

NWU spokesperson Louis Jacobs confirmed that the students were ordered to leave campus.

"On Monday, a group of senior students assaulted other students and damaged university property. These unacceptable actions were reported to the police and a case of assault has been opened.

"The safety of students and staff on campus is increasingly in jeopardy, so after consultations with relevant stakeholders including SAPS, the management resolved to close the campus until further notice to ensure safety and security," Jacobs said.